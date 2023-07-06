Eagles to bring final tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Eagles are ready to take it easy.

After more than 50 years of touring and selling out arenas worldwide, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced plans for their final tour, “The Long Goodbye.”

>> PHOTOS: The Eagles perform in Greensboro

The tour will make a stop at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Nov. 7. Steely Dan will also perform.

Tickets for the show go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m.

