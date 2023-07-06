Local

Eagles to bring final tour to Charlotte

By Your704 Staff
The Eagles brought their Hotel California Tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on April 4, 2023.

The Eagles The Eagles perform during their Hotel California Tour at the Greensboro Coliseum on April 4, 2023. (Richard Thigpen)

CHARLOTTE — The Eagles are ready to take it easy.

After more than 50 years of touring and selling out arenas worldwide, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced plans for their final tour, “The Long Goodbye.”

The tour will make a stop at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Nov. 7. Steely Dan will also perform.

Tickets for the show go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m.

