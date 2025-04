CHARLOTTE — Elevation Church is transforming a former brewery into its next campus.

It will be along Thifty Road in Wesley Heights, according to the Charlotte Observer.

That site is the former home of Midnight Mulligan Brewing, which was shut down last year.

Elevation has not said when the new campus will open.

Though it is less than half a mile from its Uptown site.

VIDEO: Elevation Church withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention

Elevation Church withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention

©2025 Cox Media Group