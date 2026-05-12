Charlotte City Council rescinds support of I-77 toll lane project

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council has rescinded its support of a controversial proposal to build toll lanes on I-77 from Uptown to the South Carolina state line.

At Monday night’s meeting, Councilmember Renee Johnson motioned for Charlotte City Council to direct its CRTPO member to withdraw the city’s support from the project. Ed Driggs represents the city of Charlotte on the CRTPO. The CRTPO is the local transportation board that plans transportation projects for the region. Charlotte holds 41% of a weighted vote.

Councilmembers Renee Johnson, JD Mazuera Arias, Malcolm Graham, Joi Mayo, Victoria Watlington and LaWana Mayfield voted in favor of rescinding support. Councilmembers Kimberly Owens, James Mitchell, Dante Anderson, Dimple Ajmera and Ed Driggs voted no. Councilmembers and city staffers appeared shocked by the vote.

BREAKING: Huge news. Charlotte City Council voted 6-5 to rescind its support of the I-77 toll lane project and direct its CRTPO representative to oppose the project.



Yes: Johnson, Mazuera Arias, Mayfield, Graham, Mayo, Watlington

No: Owens, Mitchell, Anderson, Ajmera, Driggs — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 12, 2026

“We just need to cut it and start over,” Councilmember Renee Johnson said. “I am saying stop it and start over.”

The stunning move to rescind support follows months of aggressive pushback and lobbying from community members in fierce opposition to the proposal.

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NCDOT, which is delivering the project at the request of CRTPO, has said upgrades to this section of 77 are necessary because more than 160,000 vehicles a day use this segment of I-77. It has a crash rate 2.5 times higher than the statewide average. The $3.7 billion project is a proposed public-private partnership with elevated lanes.

Councilman Ed Driggs cautioned Charlotte City Council this move could jeopardize the project’s future and nearly $600 million for this part of I-77

“You can’t kill this, stop it and expect us to restart this in the next few years,” Councilman Ed Driggs said. “We will not be in this position again any time soon.”

Johnson encouraged NCDOT to continue to work with Charlotte despite the vote.

“I don’t think saying no should be a termination of a partnership” Johnson said. “It is our job to represent our citizens.

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