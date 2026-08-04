Energy Saver NC program saves North Carolina households $2.1 million

CHARLOTTE — The Energy Saver NC program has saved North Carolina households $2.1 million in home energy upgrades as of April. The nationally funded initiative provides rebates for energy-efficient improvements to low- and moderate-income families.

Since its launch 15 months ago, the program has provided services to 150 households. The effort aims to reduce utility costs for residents through various mechanical and structural updates.

Specific improvements funded by the program include the installation of more than 100 new HVAC units. crews have also completed upgrades to wiring and insulation on dozens of properties across the state.

The program is scheduled to remain in operation until 2031 or until its current funding is depleted.

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