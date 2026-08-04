2 Caldwell County men drown at Holden Beach

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Brunswick County say two Caldwell County men drowned over the weekend.

It happened Sunday at the Holden Beach access, west of Oak Island.

The Holden Beach Police Department identified the men as 46-year-old Daniel Roberts and 20-year-old Dylan Roberts, both from Lenoir.

Dylan Roberts worked at Town Tavern of Blowing Rock.

His coworkers there shared a picture of him on Facebook, calling him a valued employee and part of the family. They’re asking for prayers and support.

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