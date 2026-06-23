Environmental groups challenge North Carolina’s pause on Duke Energy solar projects

CHARLOTTE — Environmental groups are challenging an order they say is threatening Duke Energy’s ability to meet North Carolina’s growing energy needs.

This spring, the North Carolina Utilities Commission ordered Duke Energy to pause efforts to add new utility-scale solar and batteries to the grid until they approve Duke Energy’s new long-term plan later this year.

The commission says it wants to avoid overcommitting to solar and batteries the state may not need.

Meanwhile, environmental groups argue the state’s growing electric demand shows the state needs Duke Energy to build new power sources as quickly as possible. They also say the delay could cost customers in the long run if solar projects miss deadlines for tax incentives or are replaced by more expensive options.

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