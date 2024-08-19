EPA to propose plan for limiting this chemical in foods

The Environmental Protection Agency has a little over a year to propose a plan to limit perchlorate in drinking water.

That’s a harsh chemical compound found in our food and, believe it or not, also in rocket fuel.

“Perchlorate can enter our food system through contaminated water used in crop irrigation, plastics used in food storage,” said James Rogers, the Consumer Reports director of food & product safety testing.

