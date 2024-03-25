EPA: Local water systems contain pollutants, toxic forever chemicals

CHARLOTTE — Over a million people in our area could be drinking water with toxic forever chemicals.

That’s according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency, which released its 5-year review of local water systems.

The agency tested for Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances, or PFAS, which are chemicals that are linked to an increased risk of cancer and other health problems.

According to the EPA, some local areas reported levels of the man-made chemicals much higher than the minimum reporting level. In Charlotte, the water was 94% higher than the minimum for PFAS; that number jumped to 233% above the minimum for people who live in Monroe and get water from the county; in Rock Hill, the water was 96% above minimum reporting.

Currently, PFAS aren’t regulated in the United States. The EPA is hoping to issue new rules by the end of the year amid concerns over their impact.

“There are people getting sick because of these chemicals ... that’s not the way it should work, we should ban chemicals until they are proven safe,” said John Rumple with Environment America.

You can see if your area has high levels of pollutants with USA Today’s map based on the EPA’s data.

(WATCH: EPA’s proposed limits on forever chemicals could impact SC water supplies)

EPA’s proposed limits on forever chemicals could impact SC water supplies

©2024 Cox Media Group