Estella Patterson to be formally sworn in alongside NC Gov. Stein

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will hold a formal swearing-in ceremony for the new chief of police, Estella Patterson, Friday.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said he plans to attend.

Patterson is the first woman to ever lead the department. She spent 25 years with CMPD and was the deputy chief before she left to take the job as Raleigh’s police chief.

The ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Charlotte Police and Fire Training Academy.

VIDEO: CMPD cracks down on crime with Operation Safe Season initiative

CMPD cracks down on crime with Operation Safe Season initiative

©2025 Cox Media Group