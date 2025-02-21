Ex-UNCW student sues Highway Patrol over wrongful DWI charges after fatal I-40 crash

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. — A former UNCW student, Raylee Grieco, is suing the North Carolina State Highway Patrol after being wrongfully charged with DWI following a fatal crash on I-40 in February 2024.

According to reports from WWAY, Grieco was involved in a collision on February 18, 2024, when her vehicle struck a car stopped in the middle of I-40.

The crash resulted in the death of Mildo Velasquez, who was reportedly under a trailer attempting to reconnect it to his pickup truck.

Despite a breath test showing no alcohol, Grieco was charged with DWI and Underage DWI, charges that were later dismissed when blood tests revealed no impairing substances.

According to the lawsuit, Nurse Practitioner Sorto, who treated Grieco, determined she was not impaired and did not require a blood test for intoxicating substances.

The lawsuit claims that Trooper Duff initially intended to charge Grieco only with failure to reduce speed but requested a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation based on a hospital staff member’s comment that Grieco was ‘acting strangely.’

This observation was made after Grieco had been administered Norco, a narcotic pain medication. DRE Trooper Rich conducted field sobriety tests and claimed Grieco was under the influence of THC, despite the medication and her concussion.

The lawsuit alleges that his evaluation was flawed and that he falsely stated a CT scan ruled out a concussion.

Grieco’s lawsuit seeks monetary relief, punitive damages, and a public apology from the NC Highway Patrol, highlighting alleged misconduct and wrongful charges in the investigation.

VIDEO: Family copes with loss of 44-year-old man killed in fatal wrong-way crash

Family copes with loss of 44-year-old man killed in fatal wrong-way crash

©2025 Cox Media Group