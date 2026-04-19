Statesville man dies after home invasion, shooting call, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man died after a shooting that police responded to as a home invasion on Saturday.

Statesville Police received a call about a home invasion and shooting on the 200 block of East Bell Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said that once officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Trevor Miguel Roman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began administering care to Roman until EMS arrived. Roman died from the injuries later.

Statesville police said there is an open and active investigation into the shooting.

Officials said that the person responsible for the shooting has been identified and that there is no active threat to the public. But they have not shared whether anyone has been arrested or charged.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Charges dropped in deadly north Charlotte triple shooting

Charges dropped in deadly north Charlotte triple shooting

©2026 Cox Media Group