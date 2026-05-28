Excelsior Club’s legacy to live on in new restaurant and museum

CHARLOTTE — With a roof that is slanted and caving in and busted windows, the existing structure of the Excelsior Club is sadly beyond the point of renovation. Demolition is necessary.

“It’s been raining, and all of the elements have come in,” developer Shawn Kennedy said. “It’s in bad shape and structurally it isn’t sound.”

Developer Shawn Kennedy says better days are ahead. He’s moving forward with a new Excelsior Club that will honor its history and be a destination for the west side.

“Excelsior is the energy, it is the vibe,” he said. “We’re bringing all that back and we’re going to replicate the current building and give it a new home and a new love.”

His vision is a modern, near replica of the building with the same Art Deco design and a rooftop terrace. It will be a community resource with space for meetings, forums and a museum. At night, it will transform into a restaurant and lounge.

Excelsior Club Excelsior Club Plans. (WSOC.)

Kennedy is rezoning vacant land behind the club for more parking.

In its heyday, the Excelsior Club was the social and political hub for Charlotte’s Black residents. It welcomed people like Nat King Cole and Bill Clinton

Kennedy is excited for future leaders and music legends to visit when the club opens in 2028

“This is a community property,” he said. “So in this community property, I’m so excited that the legacy will continue. In 50 years, they can talk about all the people that have come through from 2028 to that 50 year mark.”

Demolition is expected this summer.

Kennedy is hosting a celebration of life for the Excelsior Club Thursday night at the First Baptist Church-West from 6:30-8 p.m.

Charlotte City Council is expected to consider the rezoning petition in the coming months.

Kennedy says only $300K still needs to be raised before the project is fully funded. Anyone interested in contributing can reach out to the Foundation For The Carolinas.

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