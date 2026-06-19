Excessive speed linked to fatal Hickory motorcycle crash

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday evening.

Levi Scovern, 32, of Hickory, was pronounced deceased at Frye Regional Medical Center following the collision, which happened around 7:55 p.m., police said.

The crash involved Scovern’s 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle, which was traveling west on 13th Avenue Drive SE.

A 2025 MINI Cooper, exiting the parking lot of the Hampton Inn, turned left to also travel west on 13th Avenue Drive SE, leading to the motorcycle striking the rear of the MINI Cooper.

Scovern was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center after the crash, where he was pronounced deceased.

During their investigation, officers determined that excessive speed by the motorcycle was a factor in the collision.

As of Friday, no charges had been filed in connection with the wreck.

The Hickory Police Department’s investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

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