Expanding gas tanks: First an Action 9 Investigation, now a safety recall

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of drivers told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke they heard a loud bang and found out their gas tank had expanded. In some cases, they say their backseat came off.

Stoogenke was one of the first reporters in the country to highlight the problem. That was in March last year. Now, the car companies have issued a recall for more than 300,000 cars:

2020-’23 Hyundai Sonata

2021-’24 Kia K5

They say a valve can deteriorate and air can get into the fuel tank, causing it to expand and touch hot parts of the exhaust, even melting the tank.

Go ahead and contact the dealer. Stoogenke may be giving you information that’s so new, they may not have the fix yet. But check and, when they do, it’s free.

If you need the recall numbers:

Hundai: 25V796

Kia: 25V794

