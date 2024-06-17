Drivers continue to urge Hyundai to offer free fix for expanding gas tanks

CHARLOTTE — More drivers are dealing are looking for help from Hyundai to deal with an expanding gas tank issue.

Drivers have been telling Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke they heard a bang, that their dealer told them it was the gas tank swelling, and that the force popped the backseat off.

Some cases have involved Kia k5 models and other involved Hyundai Sonatas, which are pretty much the same car. Kia is offering a free repair, while at last check, Hyundai is not.

Channel 9 is working on finding out if that has changed.

If you experience this gas tank issue, make sure you’re safe. Then document the damage and report it to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Action 9.

(WATCH BELOW: Kia acknowledges gas tanks swelling suddenly, offers free fix)

Kia acknowledges gas tanks swelling suddenly, offers free fix

©2024 Cox Media Group