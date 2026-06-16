2 hurt in serious crash near Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Two people were injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon near Huntersville, MEDIC said.

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Davidson Fire and Huntersville Police were called to Davidson-Concord Road and Stanley McElrath Road. Expect heavy traffic in the area, officials said at about 3:55 p.m.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the crash. Davidson-Concord Road was closed, and a car was on its roof.

One lane opened up for vehicles.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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