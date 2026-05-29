Experts conduct research to fortify homes against hurricane damage

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Hurricane season is right around the corner, and experts at the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) are conducting important research to help your home withstand Mother Nature.

From wind, hail and rain, homes can take a beating from tropical systems, and perhaps the most important part of a home’s defense system is the roof. That’s why IBHS is putting the materials to the test.

Rachael Gauthier, a meteorologist with IBHS, said they are able to test everything on a life-sized scale at the facility. They do it with the help of a massive fan wall, which can generate wind to Category 3 strength. They can even add in rain to see how wind-driven rain penetrates the roof. This is all done to set new construction standards that help structures withstand extreme weather.

“Homeowners can follow that standard and install roofs that are more resilient to wind and rain,” Gauthier said.

With hurricane season starting on June 1, high winds bring the threat of flying debris. That also puts windows and trim to the test.

Gauthier says homeowners in areas that see frequent storms can install impact-resistant windows to help protect from those dangers.

A lot of the research done at IBHS doesn’t just apply to the Carolinas but the entire country, and it’s all done in South Carolina. The results can make your home safer during severe and extreme weather events.

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