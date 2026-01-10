Local

Eyewitness News Live at the Game: Rams vs. Panthers

By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com and Phil Orban, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to kick off Wild Card weekend on Saturday afternoon at the Bank of America Stadium.

Playoff logos are on the field at Bank of America Stadium for the first time in a decade and for the first time in team history, they’re alongside the Panthers’ logo at midfield as the team hosts the Rams.

It is a historic weekend in Charlotte with the Panthers back in the postseason.

In the videos below, Channel 9 breaks down the matchup on Eyewitness News Live at the Game: Wild Card Weekend brought to you by Harris Teeter.

