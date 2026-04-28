NC elections board finds 34,000 deceased individuals on voter rolls

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections says it has identified roughly 34,000 deceased individuals still listed on the state’s voter rolls.

According to WLOS, the discovery came after officials cross‑checked more than 7.3 million voter records with the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements database.

State elections director Sam Hayes said the number was higher than expected but emphasized that the purpose of the database check is to strengthen the accuracy of voter registration lists.

Officials stressed that finding deceased individuals on the rolls does not mean illegal votes were cast in their names, but it does highlight the need for routine list maintenance.

The board will now follow established procedures to verify the records and work with county elections offices to remove deceased voters.

Hayes said the state will “use every available and legal tool” to ensure voter rolls are accurate.

The SAVE database comparison uses voters’ names, dates of birth, and the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, which are then cross‑checked with the Social Security Administration through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Officials say the review is ongoing, and additional updates will follow as counties complete their verification work.

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