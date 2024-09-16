Facebook users report pages were hacked to scam friends

CHARLOTTE — A Facebook user is reporting that his page was hacked in order to scam money from his group of friends.

However, he said his biggest frustration was how long it took the social media app to do anything about it.

On Facebook, Kerry Jackson appeared to be selling some big-money items.

“I got a text from my friend in Mississippi saying, ‘How large is the hot tub you’re selling?’ And I don’t have a hot tub. What is this? He said, ‘I think you’ve been hacked,’” Jackson said.

And while Jackson admits the items were posted to his page, they were not posted by him.

“I tried to log in. I was blocked; my password is no longer valid,” he explained.

He said his friend at Yale Wall saw the posts and became suspicious.

“Because Kerry is such a great guy and people trust him, they’re willing to trust whatever’s on his Facebook,” said Wall.

“These are good friends of mine, and they trust me, you know?” Jason emphasized.

This is when Jackson says he reported the issue to Facebook but heard nothing back. He said more than a dozen of his friends also reported it, only to be told, “This doesn’t go against our community standards.

At that time, several of Jackson’s friends had fallen for the scam and sent money to an imposter.

“They are committing fraud. They’re committing a crime pretending to be me,” Jackson expressed.

Facebook has a whole section on its website about what to do if your account is hacked.

Jackson said he followed the instruction, but it took nearly a month before he got his account back.

The Federal Trade Commission also offers advice for recovering any hacked account.

