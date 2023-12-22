Family keeps slain college baseball player’s memory alive this Christmas

CHARLOTTE — College baseball player Zach Finch was shot and killed on Father’s Day in 2017 on Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte after arranging online to purchase a cellphone.

His mother, Tara Finch, told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe Thursday that the family can now rest knowing they will get justice.

“We weren’t prepared for it to go on for 6½ years,” Finch said. “We didn’t ever think it would be this long.”

It’s taken that long because the suspect convicted of Zach’s murder, 17-year-old Jah’zion Wilson, appealed twice for his life with the possibility of parole sentence.

The case made it to the state Supreme Court weeks ago.

“We’re happy to say that they upheld the conviction,” Finch said. “And so, the legal battle is over for us, but the suffering continues every day.”

Especially at this time of the year.

“Every Christmas, birthday, holiday, something’s always missing,” Finch said. “It was always his holiday. He did the decorations. He did the tree. He did the lights outside.”

It’s one of many heart-wrenching reminders that her son is gone.

However, the family is keeping his memory alive this and every Christmas.

“We keep trying to do things, and traditions that he loved to do to keep his memory alive and keep him with us through the season,” she said.

The Finches had only lived in Charlotte for two years before Zach was killed.

“The overwhelming amount of support we received in Charlotte, we are very grateful for that, but we really wanted to bring him home,” Finch said.

There is a sad reality back in Charlotte – a city he loved and that is the senseless violence involving teenagers.

“For me, it’s a double-edged sword,” Finch said. “It’s not only how are they getting access to these weapons, and using them on innocent people, but where is the parental guidance and respect for human life?”

