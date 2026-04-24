Family of missing South Carolina woman waits for answers after detectives find remains

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A family in South Carolina is waiting on answers as investigators are trying to find out if remains found earlier this week belong to a woman who was reported missing two years ago.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry went to Chesterfield County after talking to Lashaunda Spurlock’s sister and detectives on Friday. It’s unclear who the remains belong to right now, but they hope to know more soon.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure, because we have days when we are OK even in knowing we’re OK, and then there are other days when at any random moment,e we can just start crying and just freak out at the thought of all the various possibilities,” said Shauntia Bloomfield, Lashaunda’s sister.

Bloomfield says that’s what life has been like for the last two years. She says her sister has a learning disability that makes her vulnerable in certain situations.

Spurlock was last seen in 2024, getting into a red car with a man near Coit Chapman Lane in Society Hill. She never returned home.

“We need to know. We want to know, and I’ve been praying that God will just give us an answer, no matter what the answer is. So when we got that phone call yesterday, it was more bitter than sweet,” Bloomfield told Terry on Friday.

On Thursday, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies called to notify the family about remains found in a trash can outside of an apartment complex in Bennetsville, which is about 45 minutes from Chesterfield County.

“It’s very disturbing, actually, I mean [that] anybody could treat a human being that way,” said Detective Brittany Robinson.

Robinson says the Bennetsville Police Department contacted them about the body.

“[They let us know] due to the fact that we have an active missing person here in Chesterfield County,” Robinson said.

Detectives say a crime lab is now testing the remains to determine who they belong to.

Bloomfield says she’s bracing for any answer.

“I pray for an answer, but sometimes you just can’t help but think of that, like, that you would do that to another human being like she’s trash,” Bloomfield said.

It’s still unclear who the remains belong to or how the person may have died. There should be some identification late next week.

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