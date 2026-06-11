Restaurant fills South End space left vacant since 2024

CHARLOTTE — This husband-and-wife team is going back to their roots for their upcoming South End venture. Alfonso Bravo and Amalia Macias will debut Raíces in late summer.

That roughly 2,900-square-foot restaurant will be at The RailYard. The space was formerly home to Summerbird, which closed in April 2024.

Bravo and Macias draw inspiration from family roots in Jalisco, a state in western Mexico where their families worked in the cornfields and agriculture. The concept also dials in the culinary traditions of the southern Mexico city of Oaxaca, pulling from its depth of flavors, craftsmanship and open-fire techniques.

“Together, they create a restaurant that feels like home and deeply personal,” says Bravo.

Read more here.

©2026 Cox Media Group