Family still grieves as driver who killed loved one to be released from prison

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — It’s been a year since a Mount Holly woman died in a hit-and-run near her home.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Now, Amanda Frisbee’s family members say the man convicted for hitting her and leaving will soon get out of prison while they are still grieving.

“It’s an immeasurable hole that nothing’s ever going to fix,” said her daughter-in-law Alexis Frisbee.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Frisbee’s family told Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon they only want on thing: An apology.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 in custody after woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Mount Holly)

1 in custody after woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Mount Holly

©2024 Cox Media Group