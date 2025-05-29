Family sues Myers Park nursing home after resident fatally hit by city truck

CHARLOTTE — A family is suing the city of Charlotte, a garbage truck driver, and the operators of Myers Park Nursing Center, alleging the facility’s neglect led to the death of a 68-year-old resident who was struck and killed by a garbage truck after leaving the center unnoticed.

This is the latest development for the troubled Myers Park Nursing Center, previously known as The Citadel.

The same facility just lost Medicaid status due to health and safety concerns.

Family members are suing the city, truck driver, and the nursing home owners in the hope of getting answers as to how it happened.

The nearly 200-page lawsuit cites serious concerns for resident safety.

The lengthy wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this month claims that Myers Park Nursing Center is responsible for the death of 68-year-old George Marks, citing severe neglect, violations and misconduct.

The suit states that in October of 2023, Marks, who was cognitively impaired and wheelchair-bound, left the Myers Park nursing facility unnoticed and made his way to an intersection outside the center in his electric wheelchair where he was hit by a city garbage truck. The suit says the damage left “anatomical devastation” and Marks remained “conscious, aware, in agony, and alone.”

Later that month, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Services Regulation (NCDHSR) cited Myers Park Nursing Center for its failure to supervise Marks, and for failing to even “attempt” the implementation of basic safeguards to protect him.

It’s not the first complaint against Myers Park Nursing Center, previously known as The Citadel at Myers Park, or its owning entities.

The lawsuit cites concerning NCDHSR reports, including a resident with an amputation who was found face down in a transport van.

It’s also not the first time Channel 9 reported on these citations. For years we’ve reported on neglect allegations by the company.

In March, Channel 9 reported the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS) terminated its agreement with the facility after it allegedly failed to follow health and safety requirements.

The attorney representing the Marks estate told Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz: “This case raises serious concerns about resident safety and systemic failures at the facility. The complaint speaks for itself. At this time, we are focused on the legal process and will not be making further comments.”

A representative for Myers Park Nursing Center told Goetz on Thursday there is no comment at this time.

