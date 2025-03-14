Nursing home patients forced to move due to health, safety issues

CHARLOTTE — People who call a Myers Park nursing home are forced to pack and move because the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) allegedly stopped paying for care, citing health and safety concerns.

CMS sent a notice to The Citadel at Myers Park saying it is ending its partnership with this nursing home, which is why patients and residents must move. The move-out process has already started.

It is not the first issue for the owner of The Citadel at Myers Park along Providence Road.

Channel 9 spoke with Ronald Barber in February 2022 after his 98-year-old Aunt Dorothy died at The Citadel Salisbury.

He told Channel 9 that nobody notified him of Dorothy’s death until a funeral director did after she was already embalmed.

The facility in Salisbury has closed, but records show it was owned by the same operator as the one in Myer’s Park, which is Accordius Health.

Federal records show The Citadel at Myers Park doesn’t have an overall rating because CMS said it has “a history of serious quality issues.”

The facility has had several complaints in the past three years, which led to 20 citations.

In its latest health inspection, the facility received 12 citations.

CMS said the priority is finding homes for the residents.

The Citadel at Myers Park has received $14 million from Medicaid and Medicare, according to records.

Accordius Health has other facilities in the area including on Reddman Road and Shamrock Drive in Charlotte.

Channel 9 has reached out to Accordius Health for a response.

