Fans wait out delayed first round at Truist Championship

CHARLOTTE — Golf fans were rewarded for their patience on Thursday as the first round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club was delayed due to morning rain showers in the Charlotte area.

The storms pushed tee times back four hours, but when play started at 11 a.m., the weather was just about perfect.

Fans who stuck it out felt fortunate.

“I am so glad we stuck it out; it ended up being a great day, nice breeze, it’s pretty cool out, so can’t really ask for a better day,” one fan said.

The early delay did not have an effect on play the rest of the day, and the second round resumes as normal tomorrow morning with the first group teeing off at 7:45 am.

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