Local stars take course at Truist Championship Pro-Am

CHARLOTTE — Before the pros take over in this week’s Truist Championship, a little fun was had in Wednesday’s Pro-Am.

That’s where professionals are paired with amateurs.

And there was a lot of Charlotte sports representation, including former running back Jonathan Stewart.

Truist Championship Jonathan Stewart and Luke Kuechly. (WSOC.)

“Nerve-wrecking. It’s different than playing in front of hundreds and thousands of people,” Stewart said.

Hornets co-chairman Rick Schnall repped his team during his round. He played with pro Jordan Spieth.

“Before the season we made a few pairs of these,” Schnall said. “I’m going to try to make more and give them out because I think they’re pretty epic.”

Schnall carded six birdies and got a thumbs up from Spieth himself.

Six birdies later….



We caught up with #Hornets Co-Chairman Rick Schnall.



He was paired up with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.



SPIETH: “I’d be hard pressed to find somebody on his basketball team that could beat him, that’s for sure.” @TruistChamp | @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/uMH7S3aAHg — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) May 6, 2026

“He was amazing. He was so good,” he said. “He said he wasn’t on the first hole...we got it done.”

Former Myers Park star and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye also played Wednesday, along with Charlotte FC manager Dean Smith. His caddy was club captain Ashley Westwood.

“He’s actually studied for his caddy license before. When he knew I was playing in this, he wanted to be the caddy,” Westwood said. “I think he’s enjoying giving me a little bit of telling to, rather than me telling him.”

Round one begins tomorrow. Due to forecasted rain, the PGA Tour announced that tee times will start at 11 a.m., and groups of three will start at both the first and tenth holes.

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