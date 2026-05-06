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Local stars take course at Truist Championship Pro-Am

By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com
Drake Maye Drake Maye signs autograph at the Truist Championship. (WSOC.)
By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Before the pros take over in this week’s Truist Championship, a little fun was had in Wednesday’s Pro-Am.

That’s where professionals are paired with amateurs.

ALSO READ: First-round tee times delayed for Truist Championship in south Charlotte

And there was a lot of Charlotte sports representation, including former running back Jonathan Stewart.

Truist Championship Jonathan Stewart and Luke Kuechly. (WSOC.)

“Nerve-wrecking. It’s different than playing in front of hundreds and thousands of people,” Stewart said.

Hornets co-chairman Rick Schnall repped his team during his round. He played with pro Jordan Spieth.

“Before the season we made a few pairs of these,” Schnall said. “I’m going to try to make more and give them out because I think they’re pretty epic.”

Schnall carded six birdies and got a thumbs up from Spieth himself.

“He was amazing. He was so good,” he said. “He said he wasn’t on the first hole...we got it done.”

Former Myers Park star and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye also played Wednesday, along with Charlotte FC manager Dean Smith. His caddy was club captain Ashley Westwood.

“He’s actually studied for his caddy license before. When he knew I was playing in this, he wanted to be the caddy,” Westwood said. “I think he’s enjoying giving me a little bit of telling to, rather than me telling him.”

Round one begins tomorrow. Due to forecasted rain, the PGA Tour announced that tee times will start at 11 a.m., and groups of three will start at both the first and tenth holes.

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