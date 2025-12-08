Fatal crash involving 85-year-old driver under investigation in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash involving a Honda SUV that occurred on Nov. 17 on Sharon View Road in south Charlotte.

The driver, John Joseph McLaughlin, 85, was found alert and conscious at the scene with head injuries and was transported to the hospital. He later died from his injuries on Nov. 29.

The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Sharon View Road. Officers found the SUV off the roadway after it hit a street sign and tree.

The preliminary investigation suggests that speed and impairment were not factors in the crash. However, the exact cause of the vehicle running off the road remains under investigation.

The Charlotte Fire and MEDIC also responded to the scene to assist with the incident.

