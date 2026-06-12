Child sprays flammable aerosol, causing explosion in Caldwell County car

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators say a flammable aerosol can exploded inside a vehicle in Caldwell County after a child sprayed it while an adult was smoking.

One person was taken to the hospital with burns, and the car was heavily damaged.

Firefighters were called to the Gamewell Superette around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

They say two people, including a child, were inside the vehicle when the explosion happened.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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