Fatal head-on crash in Caldwell County claims life of 65-year-old

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — A fatal head-on collision on U.S Highway 321 near Glenn Ridge Drive in Caldwell County on Sunday at 7:42 p.m. resulted in one death and one injury.

Marvin Wayne Anderson, a 65-year-old from Granite Falls, died at the scene.

Corbin Ray Mcghinnis, an 18-year-old also from Granite Falls, was transported to Frye Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

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The collision involved a 2008 Honda passenger car and a 2015 Nissan passenger car.

The Honda, driven by Anderson, was traveling north in the southbound lane of US 321, going the wrong way.

The initial investigation by authorities does not indicate that speed or impairment were contributing factors in the crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the collision.

During the on-scene investigation, U.S. 321 was closed for several hours.

Authorities have stated that no charges will be filed in this case.

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