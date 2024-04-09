Federal investigators unable to determine why sunroofs suddenly shattered

Federal investigators spent seven years investigating sunroofs that shattered all of a sudden, but have closed the case without determining a cause.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke started looking into complaints about this in 2018. He even went to West Virginia to speak with a woman who told him she had been driving through South Carolina when her sunroof exploded.

The federal safety agency, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, counted more than 4,000 complaints involving 13 car companies about the issue.

Ultimately, the NHTSA didn’t say why the glass breaks spontaneously and concluded it is not a safety concern.

