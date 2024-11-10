FEMA extends deadline for North Carolinians to apply for Helene assistance

NORTH CAROLINA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline for North Carolinians to apply for assistance following Tropical Storm Helene.

Homeowners and renters will be eligible for financial assistance for serious needs, displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses, and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses until January 7, 2025.

Qualifying counties include Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey counties, along with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina, with losses from Tropical Storm Helene.

Residents who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance can do so online at disasterassistance.gov.

