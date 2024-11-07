FEMA provides temporary housing units for storm victims

HICKORY, N.C. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing temporary housing for families across western North Carolina from Tropical Storm Helene.

The homes are part of FEMA’s transportable temporary housing units.

To be eligible, survivors of the storm must apply through FEMA disaster assistance, and a representative will come to their location to assess the damage.

FEMA said it plans to place the homes and travel trailers on either private property or in a commercial park while also working with state and local officials to construct group sites if necessary.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with workers as tractor-trailers took three homes Thursday morning.

“I started right after Katrina, and we do this for that reason. We do this to help folks get back on their feet so they can continue on with their lives,” one worker said.

