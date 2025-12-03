Final suspect in Wadesboro homicide arrested in South Carolina

WADESBORO, N.C. — The final suspect in an October homicide in Wadesboro was taken into custody Tuesday. Wadesboro police said Davon Ramsey was arrested in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

He’s being held there until he can be extradited back to Anson County to face murder charges.

Davon Ramsey

In October, Wadesboro Police said David Colston was shot and killed on Orchard Street.

David Colston

That same month, Robert Watts Jr. and a juvenile were taken into custody and are facing murder charges in Colston’s death. Police have not released a motive in the killing.

