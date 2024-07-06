Fire at New Indy draws first responders from more than a dozen agencies

CATAWBA, S.C. — A firefighter was hospitalized Friday afternoon after fighting a fire at the New Indy Containerboard Plant in York County, the county emergency management department said.

Officials said the fire happened in an outdoor conveyor system of the Catawba plant around 2:30 p.m.

Multiple fire departments responded to help manage the heat and humidity. Eventually, they were able to get the fire under control.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat-related injuries, emergency management said.

Neither the public nor any New Indy employees were at risk during the fire, officials said.

