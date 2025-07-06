Firefighters battle rooftop flames caused by firework debris in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters battled flames on a south Charlotte rooftop early Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the 300 block of S Kings Drive around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials said the fire was contained quickly with no reported injuries.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by firework debris that ignited multiple areas of the roof membrane and caused about $5,000 in damage.

