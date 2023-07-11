First phase of $100M redevelopment in Rock Hill to deliver this winter

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill’s Knowledge Park efforts have been successful in drawing hundreds of millions of dollars in commercial and residential investments to the areas around its downtown and Winthrop University. That vision gained even more momentum on Monday, as a formal groundbreaking was held for one of the area’s marquee projects after years of planning.

The Keith Corp. is working with Springs Creative, Springsteen Properties Inc. and Capitol Broadcasting Co. Inc. on The Thread, a two-phase adaptive-reuse project expected to include more than $100 million in investment. It is redeveloping a three-story, 400,000-square-foot building into Class A office space, retail space and loft apartments.

Work has been underway there for months, and the developer said at Monday’s ceremony that the project’s first phase is expected to be done no later than January.

