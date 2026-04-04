9 flying squirrels found in Grandfather Mountain during survey

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Researchers discovered nine flying squirrels living in Grandfather Mountain during an annual survey.

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation nature park partnered with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources and the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation for their annual population count in February.

They checked for an endangered species: The Carolina northern flying squirrel.

Officials said they found eight Carolina northern flying squirrels and one Southern flying squirrel.

Researchers said they used nesting boxes to identify the squirrels.

They continue to monitor the population of the endangered species.

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