First responders cycle across Carolinas to honor fallen heroes

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The cycling group, the Carolina Brotherhood, which consists of police officers and emergency personnel, is pedaling more than 600 miles across the Carolinas to honor families of fallen first responders.

Money raised by the group goes to help the families.

They’re averaging about 100 miles a day and will be in Charlotte Saturday.

“To see the love and support and to put smiles on their faces and know that their loved ones are not forgotten -- it’s a very big deal to us,” said Chief Mike Gerin, Pineville Fire Department.

At 5:30 p.m. on Channel 9, first responders and families talk about how much the ride means to them.

