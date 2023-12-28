Flight on way to Dominican Republic turned around due to mechanical problem

CHARLOTTE — An American Airlines flight had to turn around due to a mechanical problem Thursday after leaving Charlotte Douglas International Airport, an airline spokeswoman said.

Flight 2681 was on its way to the Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic but returned shortly after takeoff.

The flight landed safely and without incident.

American Airlines apologized for the inconvenience.

VIDEO: Man accused of drunkenly trying to get into secure areas of Charlotte airport

Man accused of drunkenly trying to get into secure areas of Charlotte airport

©2023 Cox Media Group