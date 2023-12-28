Local

Flight on way to Dominican Republic turned around due to mechanical problem

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — An American Airlines flight had to turn around due to a mechanical problem Thursday after leaving Charlotte Douglas International Airport, an airline spokeswoman said.

Flight 2681 was on its way to the Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic but returned shortly after takeoff.

The flight landed safely and without incident.

American Airlines apologized for the inconvenience.

