Foothills Airport to boost security after attempted plane thefts

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An airport in Burke County plans to increase security after someone tried stealing several planes last month.

In May, the sheriff’s office released these photos of the suspect and his silver SUV spotted at the Foothills Regional Airport.

Investigators say the suspect caused $400,000 in damage after trying to steal several planes in a hangar on Memorial Day.

So far, there have not been any arrests, and the airport says they are looking at adding more surveillance cameras around the buildings.

