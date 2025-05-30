Local

Deputies searching for man accused of trying to steal multiple airplanes

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been accused of trying to steal multiple airplanes.

The incident occurred on May 26 at the Foothills Airport.

Surveillance footage captured a white or silver SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, arriving at the airport shortly after 8:30 p.m.

A man then exited the vehicle carrying a small military-style backpack with MOLLE webbing.

Deputies said the incident caused significant damage to multiple airplanes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 828-438-5500.

