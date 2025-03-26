Former Blumenthal Performing Arts employee accused of embezzlement

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a former Blumenthal Performing Arts employee for funneling ticket refunds into their own account.
According to an affidavit, Charles Moore worked for Blumenthal as a ticketing supervisor in 2023.
Investigators said Moore would refund tickets to patrons without them knowing but would send the money to his own account.
Those refunds totaled more than $11,000.
Blumenthal management said they fired Moore when they found out about the refunds in 2023.
He was charged with embezzlement this week.
