Former Blumenthal Performing Arts employee accused of embezzlement

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a former Blumenthal Performing Arts employee for funneling ticket refunds into their own account.

According to an affidavit, Charles Moore worked for Blumenthal as a ticketing supervisor in 2023.

Investigators said Moore would refund tickets to patrons without them knowing but would send the money to his own account.

Those refunds totaled more than $11,000.

Blumenthal management said they fired Moore when they found out about the refunds in 2023.

He was charged with embezzlement this week.

