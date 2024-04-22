All charges dismissed against Register of Deeds accused of embezzlement

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Prosecutors have dismissed all of the charges against the Catawba County Register of Deeds after she was accused of embezzlement.

Donna Spencer was charged in 2021 after detectives said she stole more than $100,000 from the county. Her trial was set to begin Monday on charges of obtaining property under false pretenses and failing to discharge duties.

Allegations in the 2021 investigation claimed Spencer was falsifying her timesheet.

But on Monday, prosecutors dismissed the final two charges against Spencer. Her attorney said they believe the case was politically motivated.

Spencer lost her reelection bid for a sixth term during the Republican primary last month. Her attorney believe the charges impacted the outcome of the election.

