Former Charlotte Hornet hosts annual event to feed families in need

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte Hornets legend helped dozens of families in need on Saturday by serving them a free meal.

The Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation went to West Charlotte Church at Freedom to host the holiday labor of love food distribution.

In partnership with Food Lion Feeds, volunteers from both organizations served Charlotte families hoping it brings them some joy this holiday season.

“We probably had about 125 came through, but we don’t waste food so we’re definitely gonna, whatever’s left were gonna make sure that some charity organization gets it so they will be able to give it to these families because they so desperately need this type of service this time of year,” former Charlotte Hornets Muggsy Bogues said.

Bogues’ hosts the event every year around the holidays.

