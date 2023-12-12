Former high school band director charged with child sex crimes involving student

CHARLOTTE — A former band director with Madison County Schools in western N.C. faces charges relating to his involvement wth a student, Madison County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, our partners at WLOS report.

Christopher Chandler is charged with two counts of Felony Indecent Liberties with a minor. This minor was a student, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood clarified.

In North Carolina, someone can be charged with indecent liberties with children if someone is older than 16 years old and at least five years older than the child in question.

Chandler worked at Madison High School as a band director.

He was given a $200,000 bond.

No other information was provided by officials, WLOS says.

