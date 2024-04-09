Former Hornets’ guard James Bouknight sentenced for DWI

CHARLOTTE — Former Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was sentenced to probation after being found guilty of impaired driving, according to court records in Mecklenburg County.

Bouknight was arrested in October 2022 after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found him unconscious in a parking area blocking traffic on East Brooklyn Village Avenue. An officer said the car was running and in drive, and Bouknight was holding a Glock handgun.

According to court records obtained by Channel 9, a breathalyzer test was given to Bouknight and confirmed his blood alcohol content was a 0.14.

The Hornets picked up Bouknight in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s no longer with the team after being waived in February.

Bouknight was in court on Monday and sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to impaired driving, according to court records.

In addition to unsupervised probation for 12 months, Bouknight was sentenced to 24 hours of community service within 90 days, but that could be waived if he provides proof of inpatient treatment for substance abuse, according to court records. Bouknight will also have to surrender his driver’s license while on probation.

After his sentence, Bouknight filed a notice of appeal on Monday. His next hearing in that appeal is tentatively set for May 13.

