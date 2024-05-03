Police community gathers for funeral of fallen CMPD officer Joshua Eyer

CHARLOTTE — Members of police agencies from across North Carolina are gathering in Charlotte on Friday to join friends and family in honoring the life of Joshua Eyer.

Eyer joined the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in 2017. He was killed on Monday after a suspect opened fire on a task force that was attempting to serve an arrest warrant, according to CMPD.

Eyer is survived by his wife and 3-year-old son.

On Friday, there will be a procession from Uptown’s law enforcement center to First Baptist Church for Eyer’s memorial service. Eyer will be laid to rest following the service. Channel 9 will air the procession and funeral, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Three other officers in the US Marshals task force were killed in the attack, and four more were hurt, according to officials this week.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the suspect was killed during a shootout with officers.

