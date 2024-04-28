Former NFL Super Bowl Champion arrested in Meck County

CHARLOTTE — Former NFL cornerback and Super Bowl Champion Bashaud Breeland is once again behind bars in Mecklenburg County.

Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail Sunday morning. He is facing felony drug-related charges, assault to an government official and injury to personal property, among other charges.

Breeland was arrested back in August in Charlotte. On Aug. 9, Breeland was pulled over by CMPD officers in the parking lot of a gas station on North Graham Street.The car Breeland was driving was reported stolen from Florida and worth $150,000.

Upon searching the car, officers found multiple guns in the car, more than five pounds of marijuana, and about $2,000 in cash and scales.

Channel 9 is working to learn about Breeland’s most recent arrest.

